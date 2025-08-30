We are honored to welcome to ‘Turning the Tide’ in Washington, DC:
Dr. Niels Harrit, the distinguished Danish chemist who co-authored the groundbreaking study on nano thermite at the World Trade Center
Elizabeth Murray, a former CIA officer, Veterans Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) member, and tireless advocate for peace and justice
Jason Bermas, renowned producer of Loose Change and Fabled Enemies, who, as a longtime 9/11 activist and leading voice in independent media, will be emceeing the event on Thursday, September 11th. Here’s the full line-up: