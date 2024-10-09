Japan has sent a clear message to Bill Gates - his time is running out. With the government's Covid Task Force swiftly uncovering his crimes, the walls are closing on the globalist kingpin.

Japanese scientists are now taking a stand, urging international prosecutors to bring a case of crimes against humanity against Gates. Among them, world-renowned experts like Dr. Fukushima are raising the alarm, revealing shocking discoveries that some vaccines contain abortion drugs designed for depopulation.

They warn that overwhelming evidence suggests Gates isn’t finished yet—he plans to inflict even more harm in the near future. It’s time for the world to unite and bring him to justice!

Japan Warns Bill Gates His "Days Are Numbered" After Abortion Drugs Found in Vaccines

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iiXSxlJbRglu

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yMWdcbnJgWJO/?list=notifications&randomize=false

THIS IS WEATHER WARFARE. Included: The UN Weather Weapons Treaty. Geoengineering Watch: Hurricane Helene is “Weather Warfare”—-Site: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org

Wyoming Fire: Who's Controlling this Weather | Hurricane - Fire – Floods

“Nearly 73000 acres of the Bighorn National Forest are now on fire”. Now that may sound like just another forest fire but you have to look deeper than that to see why this is an anomaly. “The previous largest fire recorded in the forest’s 100-year history peaked at around 18,000 acres and took weeks to grow that size. Over the weekend, the Elk Fire grew more than 25,000 acres in hours, they said.” So basically we have a once-in-a-lifetime fire raging on in Wyoming and no one is talking about it. Well luckily someone is not shy about asking questions and he also has a rather interesting theory. Details in the video.

Source: Hustle B.—https://www.bitchute.com/video/JB45ho2eJ4oo/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Fire to the east of Grand Teton National Park continues with thick smoke blanketing the town of Dubois Wyoming. Ranches and livestock are in the path of the fire. A helicopter was seen doing water drops on the fire. Article: https://www.newsweek.com/massive-wildfire-wyoming-expands-over-75000-acres-1966565 ———https://www.bitchute.com/video/DWHJn7ru7iiH

"Replacement Migration" A Shocking UN Document That Proves We're Being Replaced. This is what they are doing and have had this planned for over 20 years. Here is a link to the document, get it before they take it down: https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf

FOR ALL THOSE BEING OFFERED FEMA MONEY OF $750 — THIS IS NOT MONEY COMING AS AID ASSISTANCE. READ THE FI NE PRINT ON THE BOTTOM OF A CONTRACT YOU ARE SIGNING. IT IS A ‘LOAN’ AND IF YOU DON’T PAY THE LOAN BACK, THEY WILL SEIZE YOUR PROPERTY! DO NOT SIGN ANYTHING—HELP DOES NOT COME AT THE HIGH PRICE OF YOUR PROPERTY BEING FORCIBLY AND STRATEGICALLY TAKEN FROM YOU! iLLEGALS ARE GETTING MILLIONS. —————-For those that didn't get killed, they can get screwed by Uncle...I mean Banker Sam. Source: Philosophers-stone pureblood: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaXdk82rmorO

This video is from an awesome dude named Taylor Hansen who is putting boots down in San Antonio and exposing what's going on. Check him out on Rumble. This is exactly why the SAPD and Bexar Co. are being slack about the illegal problem. They are complacent in it and in on the whole ordeal. I've seen AND been to that migrant center myself on San Pedro, and I was greeted off the property faster than you can blink by several officers. This is criminal and absolutely downright sordid what they are doing. SOURCE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5sbh3ZeoVC49

Weather Wars – FEMA - and Equitable Mass Murder

Chris Sky explains 15-minute cities, and they are building them as we speak ——-https://www.bitchute.com/video/26kIxevZDKka/?list=notifications&randomize=false