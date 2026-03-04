The building is called Cyklopen. It was built by communist activists and anti-fascist groups in 2007, burned down — allegedly by fascists — in 2008, and rebuilt in 2013. Today it’s a graffiti-covered compound in the middle of the Scandinavian snowscape that looks like, as I said when I came out, something between Dante’s Inferno and a clown show.

It’s taxpayer-funded. And their own mission statement on the wall says they want to be “an infrastructure vehicle for a larger political movement in Sweden and internationally.”

Here’s what my hypothesis was going in — and it proved exactly right: Antifa cannot say no to a Muslim person for fear of being called prejudiced.

So while our Swedish journalist Christian Peterson waited in the getaway car because these people would attack him on sight, I walked right through the front door in a disguise. They gave me a personal tour. Three stories. A stage. Meeting rooms. The whole operation.

I asked if I could do my Muslim prayer inside. They said “Absolutely.”

Then it got better. When I mentioned ICE, the black bloc-wearing Antifa members started chanting along with me.

They had no idea who I was. They had no idea we were filming. And they closed the big iron door behind us — with our hidden cameras rolling the entire time.

Think about the absurdity of this for a moment:

A taxpayer-funded compound in a major European capital. Built by communists. Covered in anarchist symbols. Guarded by people in masks who will chase Swedish journalists through the streets. But if you show up dressed the right way and say the right words — they roll out the welcome mat, give you a tour, and let you pray on their floor.

Their ideology is so consumed by its own contradictions that it became their blind spot. And we walked right through it with a hidden camera.

Nobody else does this. No mainstream outlet would send a team to Stockholm, buy a disguise in an immigrant neighborhood, approach a compound guarded by masked radicals, and walk inside with hidden cameras to document what your tax dollars — and Swedish taxpayers’ kronor — are funding.

We do. And we can only keep doing it because of you.

$35 covers a background check before we go undercover. $150 funds a full day of fieldwork. $500 pays for the hidden cameras and security equipment that made this footage possible.

When we walked out of that building, we didn’t run. We walked briskly to Christian’s car and got out of there. My colleague looked at me and said: “Have you ever seen anything so absurd?”