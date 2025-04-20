**************************Jacquelyn Suzette Wright-Johnson*************************

An American singer and songwriter. In February 2025, Wright received the "Defender of Freedom Award" presented to her by General Michael Flynn.

“Diddy was selected for this job”: Sean Combs Has No Choice But to Expose Everyone, Jaguar Wright Claims Diddy Has His Celebrity Friends on Tape—As Diddy faces mounting legal troubles, Jaguar Wright makes explosive allegations that will implicate other high-profile figures.

It seems like Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself in quicksand, and he keeps sinking further and further. The question is, will he sink all the other high-profile celebrities and USA politicians with him? As the industry mogul currently sits behind bars, more and more people are stepping up and speaking against him, including other celebrities who are considered to be his associates, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

***********************Jaguar Wright Comes for Beyoncé and Jay-Z***************************

Jaguar Wright on Piers Morgan Uncensored | Credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube

Recently, Jaguar Wright appeared for a candid conversation on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she dropped bombs left and right. Her apparent revelations are nothing less than jaw-dropping which will most certainly send a shiver down your spine.

At the time of this video’s publication, Sean Combs AKA Diddy sits in a New York jail cell awaiting trial for federal indictments including sex trafficking and racketeering. While the world at large has been shocked by these allegations, seemingly everyone that Piers Morgan has spoken to about it had prior knowledge of this frightening 'open secret'.

Their surprise lies in just how long Diddy has avoided justice. With every day that passes, more people join the queue of industry mainstays eager to reveal what they know. Piers invites singer and songwriter Jaguar Wright, Host of 'VladTV' DJ Vlad, and lawyer for one of Diddy’s accusers, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd. They don't exactly agree on what exactly went down, but all are sure that household names will soon be cast to the fore.

Editor’s note: The segment as originally aired contained allegations by Jaguar Wright about Shawn Carter and Beyoncé, which have been removed. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were false and had no basis. We have therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.

Piers Morgan took the expected chicken shit route, when threatened by Jay Z and Beyonce’s lawyers after this interview. Piers’ not surprising, cowardly response to their threats was: “We apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.. We do not edit content unless there is a sufficient legal rationale for doing so, and we will explain whenever this is the case”.



