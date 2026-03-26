IT'S TIME FOR GUILLOTINES...WE JUST CAN'T TAKE THIS ANYMORE...Alicia LutzMar 26, 2026213ShareTime to bring back the guillotines and public hangings. Tee AshbyTHEY KILLED TREVOR MOORE FOR MAKING THIS VIDEO TO WARN US…Tracy Treloar The 7 Books They Removed From Your Bible (And Who Decided) - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okR56H_ypBUhttps://youtu.be/okR56H_ypBU?si=sKI6NUCHyxaB5_e5… Listen now14 hours ago · 11 likes · Tracy Treloar213Share
Way past time for that....The FEMA CAMPS are full of them...