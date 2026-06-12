ITS OFFICIAL...IRAN IS KICKING TRUMP'S ASS!
STAY ON THE FILES
Sabby’s Newsletter
LIVE: IRAN SMASHES US FIGHTER JETS,TRUMP EPSTEIN MELTDOWN, GWYNETH PALTROW SHAMED, FAKE COP KIDNAPPING
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2 days ago · 10 likes · Sabrina Salvati
The Blue Report
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump Blocked Epstein Files Release to Protect ‘Friends From Getting Hurt’!
Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again said that Donald Trump stopped the release of the Epstein Files to protect his friends…
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2 days ago · 17 likes · 3 comments · The Blue Report
Democratic Wins Media
BREAKING: Fox News slams Donald Trump's weak Iran policy
In a stunning moment, a Fox News segment just revealed what Democrats have been saying for weeks: Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran War negotiations is weak, chaotic, and dangerously short-sighted…
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2 days ago · 74 likes · Democratic Wins Media
Jonathan Cook
How Israel planned the Gaza genocide decades ago
[First published by Middle East Eye…
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2 days ago · 250 likes · 70 comments · Jonathan Cook
The Vigilant Fox
MSM Finally Admits It: AI Is a “Weapon” Used Against You
NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news…
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a day ago · 10 likes · 1 comment · The Vigilant Fox