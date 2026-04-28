IT'S NOT THE REAL JEWS GENOCIDING THE MIDDLE EAST & DESTROYING THE WORLD AMERICA...IT'S THE ZIONIST JEWS & THEIR ZIONIST BUDDIES...KEEP YOUR MIND CLEAR ON THAT FACT...ZIONIST AMERICAN POLITICIANS ARE GENOCIDING IN OUR NAME...DON'T HATE THE WRONG PEOPLE JUST AS WE DON'T WANT TO BE HATED...Alicia LutzApr 28, 202612ShareThe Wise WolfJohn Kiriakou: The CIA Program That Destroyed America From the InsideOne person went to prison. The one who told a journalist it was happening…Read more4 hours ago · 50 likes · 6 comments · 🐺The Wise WolfFall of the Cabal - Cyntha KoeterOur power is being silencedThe power of the people is their voice…Read more6 hours ago · 47 likes · Fall of the Cabal Official12Share