IT'S NOT JUST THE PRIESTS!!
The Nuns are Satanic! They were in Every Catholic School I Attended through High School!
The Catholic Church has been rocked with allegations of sexual abuse carried out by priests for decades.
Now survivors of abusive nuns are speaking out. Patricia “Trish” Cahill and Anne Gleeson were teenagers when the abuse began.
Even though these two survivors grew up in different cities, the grooming and manipulation conducted by the nuns they say abused them sound eerily and tragically similar.