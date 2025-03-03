Trump Makes Shocking Confession About Epstein Files During Interview—WHAT IS IT WITH AMERICANS NOT WANTING TO BELIEVE WHEN THEY HAVE THE PROOF IN FRONT OF THEM? WE ARE OUR OWN WORST ENEMY! Convicted felon and former President Donald Trump was interviewed by three Fox News hosts on what he may do if elected back into office. His answers are very revealing... Cenk Uygur discusses on The Young Turks.

Trump’s AWFUL PAST SECRETS Revealed in DOC UNSEALING—MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Donald Trump’s name being revealed in the recent unsealing of criminal documents in Florida.