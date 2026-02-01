Why Your Phone Gets Worse After Every Update—Sage O’Quay

Congress voted to fund the upcoming automatic car kill switch. Your new car could have a system of sensors that will analyze your face, behavior, breath, and more to determine if you're drunk, high, or a danger on the road. Details are vague, and the technology is extremely expensive. That means each manufacturer will have to develop their own kill switch, and YOU will be paying extra for it.



This did not happen quietly by accident. It was passed into law under the Biden administration’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, buried deep in Section 24220, a provision few lawmakers publicly debated but one that now threatens to fundamentally change the relationship between Americans and their vehicles.—Sage O’Quay

