IT'S ALL SO BEYOND SURREAL...
PROFESSOR SAYED MARANDI
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack
Gemma O'Doherty On Faith, Jews, Aaron Brady, Immigration And The Fall Of The West
A lengthy conversation with Donald Jeffries about faith, Ireland, Jews, State corruption, mass immigration and the fall of the West…
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a day ago · 48 likes · 12 comments · Gemma O’Doherty
Glenn Diesen’s Substack
Seyed M. Marandi: Morocco Invades Spain? The U.S. Disciplines Its Proxies
Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a former advisor to Iran's nuclear negotiation team. Prof. Marandi discusses the 60,000 Moroccans storming into Spain and the possible encouragement from the US and Israel to reward Morocco and punish Spain…
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a day ago · 262 likes · 27 comments · Glenn Diesen