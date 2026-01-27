IT'S ALL ROTTED TO THE CORE...
TRUMP-EPSTEIN FILES...TURN THEM OVER
Call: Man Made HAARP Winter Storm To Paralyze USA With Weather Modification!
Christian Video Vault: The Untold Truth about Satan & The Fallen Angels!
Watch Another New Non-Existent ‘Virus’ PLAN-Demic ‘Disease X’ ‘Virus’ Is Here!
Trump Has Detained Twin Five Year Old Girls as Retribution for Speaking Out
What is happening to the El Gamal family at the Dilley Family Detention Center (Or should we say Dilley Concentration Camp) is not an accident. It is not confusion. It is not the unavoidable friction of a complicated system.
These five-year-old girls have committed no crime. They are not accused of anything. They are not dangerous. And yet they are being punished anyway. Punished for who their parents are. Punished for asking for asylum. Punished because their mother dared to speak to the media and expose what was happening inside Dilley. In any moral society, this would be unthinkable.
In Trump’s America it is policy. A government willing to traumatize five-year-old children to maintain control has abandoned every claim to decency.
18:19 embedded YouTube video JIMMY DORE
Gavin Newsom states nine times it's interesting the talkshow host brings up Israel AIPAC genocide in Palestine ( via Palantir Lavender AI )
JIMMY DORE w Dane Wiggington of
GeoengineeringWatch.org
IT'S ALL ROTTED TO THE CORE...
TRUMP-EPSTEIN FILES...TURN THEM OVER
https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow/p/its-all-rotted-to-the-core
25:44 embedded YouTube video JIMMY DORE
Alicia's Newsletter Alicia Lutz SubStack 2026.01.27 Tue
https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow