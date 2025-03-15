IT'S ALL INVERTED & BACKWARDS...I DON'T SEE LIFE EVER RETURNING TO SANITY...
karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium
China Lectures Wal*Mart
Already rising inflation is being anticipated by US consumers to rise even more leading to increasingly negative consumer confidence for the year. Bird flu has decimated roosting chickens that produce eggs whose price has risen to $6/dozen here in Oregon and similarly nationwide. Chickens bred for meat aren’t similarly affected, but egg-based ingredient…
17 hours ago · 49 likes · 24 comments · Karl Sanchez
Jenna’s Side
FDA Insists No Need to Worry About Toxic Food Supply in America
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a move that has left America’s top food scientists utterly baffled, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to eliminate a decades-old FDA program that allows the food industry to regulate itself…
a day ago · 165 likes · 154 comments · Jenna McCarthy
I haven't seen life returning to normal since my Road to Damasusesque experience in March 2009. I hope and pray I'm wrong!