Re: To The Rebels:

This e-mail is for those who see through the deception and lies. That actively resist tyranny and live a life which is lead by their own intuition and heart. They are owned by no one.

To the brave women and men who courageously risk their reputation and relationships to stand up for what they believe in. Although they may be courageous, they are also selfless, intuitive, and conscious. They care, they love, they fight. Not only for their freedom but for everyone's freedom.

To the rebels of the world, I salute you. One day many will hang their heads in shame when they realize the evil they defended and the heroes they ridiculed. The ones who change the world are not the same ones who like to follow rules. Julian Assange said, "If we can only live once, then let it be a daring adventure that draws on all our powers.

Let it be with similar types, whose hearts and heads we may be proud of." I don't share my thoughts here every day because I think it will change the minds of the Marxists who think differently... I share my thoughts to show the people who think like me that they're not alone. They can kill the body but not the soul.

Thanks for the Encouraging Words Doug… I say Amen