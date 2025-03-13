Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2

What is MEMS technology? Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, or MEMS, is a technology that in its most general form can be defined as miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (i.e., devices and structures) that are made using the techniques of microfabrication. The critical physical dimensions of MEMS devices can vary from well below one mi…