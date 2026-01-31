What occurred on Friday, January 30th in the precious metals market is absolutely UNPRECEDENTED. ‘BARK’ on X is calling what we witnessed “the first Sigma-10 event in financial history. Mathematically, this shouldn’t happen, EVER.”

Silver was forced to plummet 33% in a single day and at one point gold was down more than $600 per ounce. Any pretense of a “free market” in the United States was just destroyed and the entire world witnessed it. Jeffrey Prather joins me to discuss this, TPUSA and much more. Thanks for tuning in.