Rachel Blevins

IRAN DOWNS MQ-9 REAPER DRONE, STRIKES US BASES + ISRAELI ADVANCE REPELLED IN LEBANON | Laith Marouf

Iran confirmed that its air defenses have downed yet another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, as it responded to U.S. Military attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Iran also responded with strikes against U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan…