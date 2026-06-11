IT GOES ON & ON & ON...NO MATTER WTF THE PEOPLE WANT. WHY IS THAT AMERICA?
Tracy Treloar
Why was a LUCIFERIAN THEOSOPHIST teaching Christians about the future in 1979? Part 4 🎧🎧🎧👇 - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cvgPJtqZ1K0
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3 days ago · 7 likes · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
America’s 59-Year USS Liberty Cover-Up Exposed
In this hard-hitting episode of 51/49, James Li uncovers the disturbing details of Israel’s 1967 attack on the USS Liberty—an intelligence ship in international waters—killing 34 American sailors and wounding 171, despite clear identification as a U.S. vessel. The video explores evidence of deliberate intent, a possible joint U.S.-Israeli “Operation Cya…
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3 days ago · 3 likes · Sage O'Quay
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
Greed Broke America, Not AI: Why Corporations Are Pricing Themselves Out of Business
In this timely video, Vanessa Wingårdh argues that corporate greed—not AI job displacement—is the real culprit behind America's economic struggles. With examples like $7 Doritos leading to sales crashes and price cuts, rampant shrinkflation, overpriced mediocre restaurant meals, Pizza Hut closures, concert tour cancelations, and surging corporate bankru…
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3 days ago · 3 likes · Sage O'Quay
Rachel Blevins
IRAN DOWNS MQ-9 REAPER DRONE, STRIKES US BASES + ISRAELI ADVANCE REPELLED IN LEBANON | Laith Marouf
Iran confirmed that its air defenses have downed yet another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, as it responded to U.S. Military attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Iran also responded with strikes against U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan…
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2 days ago · 140 likes · 12 comments · Rachel Blevins and Free Palestine TV
SGT Report
THE REAL WAR IS FOR YOUR MIND & SOUL -- Jeff Berwick
The Dollar Vigilante Jeff Berwick returns to SGT Report to discuss the Rothschilds, ‘MAGA’, treason and the REAL war which is meta physical in nature: It’s a war for your mind and soul. Thanks for tuning in…
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2 days ago · 1 like · 1 comment · Sean