IT GOES ON & ON & ON...Can we figure out why that is?
Palestine Will Be Free
Palestinian journalist’s shocking photo reveals toll of torture and medical neglect in Israeli prisons
Mujahid Bani Mufleh, a Palestinian journalist who was detained without charge or trial for months in Israeli rape and torture dungeons, has posted a photograph showing a shocking physical transformation as a result of systematic torture and medical neglect in Israeli captivity…
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3 days ago · 109 likes · 12 comments · Palestine Will Be Free
Russia Truth
Israeli bulldozers continue leveling Palestinian land in the town of Zabuba, west of Jenin.
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7 hours ago · 11 likes · 1 comment · Russia Truth
The Elegant Ruin
THE NAME THAT APPEARS 12,000 TIMES IN THE EPSTEIN FILES AND NO ONE WANTS TO SAY
In February 2016, Jeffrey Epstein wrote an email to Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, with a sentence that should have made the front page of every newspaper in the Western world: "As y…
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4 months ago · 15051 likes · 1409 comments · The Elegant Ruin