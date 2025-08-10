IT BEGAN AS "SAFE & EFFECTIVE"...IT ENDED AS "DIED SUDDENLY"...
STOP BEING STUPID-STOP GETTING JABBED !
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
We Published an Op-Ed About Children Killed By Vaccines In A Mainstream Media Outlet
As many of my readers know, I have published over thirty Op-Eds in major media outlets over the past 4 years, with quite a few on “controversial” health topics related to Covid. However, the vast majority were in right-wing or center-right publications…
2 days ago · 440 likes · 71 comments · Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
Shocking History Of Vaccines THEY NEVER TOLD YOU! Interview w/ Dr. Peter McCullough
VACCINEFRAUD 1
Disbelieve Everything
Genesis 3: 1-5 Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden? And the woman said unto the serpent, We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden: But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden…
2 days ago · 14 likes · 19 comments · Patrick Jordan
Steve Kirsch's newsletter
Got an extraordinary COVID vaccine mortality anecdote?
I just interviewed Dr. Tina Peers for the VSRF podcast just now. She specializes in MCAS (mast cell activation syndrome), long-COVID, and COVID vaccine injuries in the UK…
2 hours ago · 56 likes · 2 comments · Steve Kirsch