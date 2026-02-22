As the genocide in Gaza has continued for almost three years, Italian dockworkers have risen up to do what our governments and international institutions refuse to.

Join us for a livestream where we will discuss the movie at 3 pm ET: here

With little hope of the genocide in Gaza subsiding, dock workers in major Italian port cities have organized strikes and large demonstrations to halt arms shipments to Israel. These actions are a direct response to the refusal of international institutions and governments around the world to confront the carnage. Though the genocide continues, the dockworkers’ industrial disruption offers us a model of resistance. Will the Italian way spread to the imperial core — and can it end the genocide?

A Palestinian mother searching for her son’s body. Photographed by Omar El Qattaa.

Filmed by Moath Taha, a Palestinian journalist killed during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Yusuf Asliya