Kirby Sommers

Jeffrey Epstein and the twelve-year-old triplets

Author’s Note: With the most egregious political cover-up in U.S. history led by corrupt leaders on both sides of the political fence and most of the country’s mainstream media—one that is far worse than Watergate and even the Iran-Contra Affair—which seeks to hide once and for all the sex trafficking of our children and trusting young adults, I thought…