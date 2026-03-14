ISRAEL...THE BIGGEST MURDERING PIECE OF SHIT COUNTRY ON THE PLANET...USA INC COMING IN AT 2ND PLACE...EPSTEIN...EPSTEIN...TRUMPS ALL OVER THE EPSTEIN FILES...Alicia LutzMar 14, 2026313ShareTHIS IS AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!I Know Exactly When Everyone Will Wake Up313Share
ZJewish inflation destroys earth as GOYIM slave human chattel commute hundreds of miles to work sleep deprived while armies fighting bankers wars blow up each other's oil tankers.
TBH 1930s reaction to this same Jewish inflation
Caused World War II also bad for environment
All wars are bankers wars
Bolshevik revolution was ZJewish 1917
Earth has one disease: ZJews
Jews owned and piloted the slave ships, bought blacks in Africa then sold blacks to America
Slavery is ZJewish
ZJewish Zionist Jewish