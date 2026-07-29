The Long Game: How Successive Israeli Governments Have Engineered Decades of US-Iran Confrontation
As Benjamin Netanyahu prepares yet another meeting with Donald Trump, the pattern is already visible to anyone who has watched this relationship for more than a few years. The Israeli prime minister will arrive with warnings, selective intelligence briefings, and political pressure designed to block any serious move toward de-escalation in the Gulf. Thi…
2 days ago · 12 likes · 6 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS