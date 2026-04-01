Jeffrey Sachs joins Jimmy to analyze Marco Rubio's stunning admission that after the war, Iran will control the Strait of Hormuz—and that the U.S. expects European and Asian nations to deal with it because America "is impacted a little bit, but the rest of the world is impacted a lot more." The two discuss this "gaffe” — where Rubio accidentally told the truth, revealing the administration's complete improvisation and lack of strategic planning.



Sachs warns that Trump shows signs of "frontotemporal dementia" and mental instability, and that the U.S. is engaged in "war improv"—a reckless, unplanned escalation that threatens to destroy a third of the world's energy infrastructure, collapse global fertilizer and food supplies, and trigger an economic catastrophe worse than anything since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Sachs concludes that the administration has no national security process, no inter-agency review, and no one thinking ahead more than five minutes.