Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterISRAELIS WILL KEEP KILLING PALASTINIANS UNTIL STOPPED...THEY BELONG TO SATAN...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreISRAELIS WILL KEEP KILLING PALASTINIANS UNTIL STOPPED...THEY BELONG TO SATAN...Alicia Lutz-RolowJul 22, 20253Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterISRAELIS WILL KEEP KILLING PALASTINIANS UNTIL STOPPED...THEY BELONG TO SATAN...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareMourners surround shrouded bodies of people killed during a presumed Israeli strike on a humanitarian aid distribution warehouse in Gaza City on 30 June 2025. Photo credit: Omar Al-QattaaSavage MindsImpotent EffusionsImpotence takes various forms. Before the daily massacres, incidents of starvation and dispossession of Palestinians taking place in the Gaza Strip with primeval cruel…Read more8 hours ago · 5 likes · Binoy Kampmark3Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterISRAELIS WILL KEEP KILLING PALASTINIANS UNTIL STOPPED...THEY BELONG TO SATAN...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share