MK Sensei

“Sometimes I’ll run into people who say, “What did Hamas expect to happen? They had to know Israel would do this!” They say this in an effort to lay the blame for Israel’s genocidal atrocities at the feet of Hamas, as though Israel is some kind of wild animal who can’t be held accountable for its actions if someone gets too close to its mouth.

But, of course, Hamas knew Israel and its allies would react this way. Of course, they did. They knew they were dealing with a murderous and tyrannical civilization that is capable of limitless evil and doesn’t see Palestinians as human beings. They knew it because they’d lived under it all their lives. That is the problem they were trying to address with their actions on October 7.”—MK Sensei

Beyond the Worst Prisons in History: Israel’s Systematic Torture of Palestinians

A Brutality That Surpasses All Limits

I am deeply sorry for the pain you and your people are experiencing. This mfing private for profit foreign owned & controlled USA INC. satanic-driven corporation taking my Republic and the world into the abyss does NOT represent me nor the majority of the American People. I will continue praying for Peace throughout the world.

The American and Israeli People participating in these atrocities will have Hell to pay for their murdering sins against God. This life is temporary, the next is eternal. I do not envy the eternity that awaits every one of these people committing these heinous crimes. It will be an existence of continuous darkness and pain. My heart is sobbing for humanity these days. May our Heavenly Father keep His Holy Arms around your People and give you His Grace. Sending much Love from a hurting and very angry American, Alicia Lutz-Rolow

SOURCE: https://www.middleeasteye.net/about-middle-east-eye

Meet Noam Buskila—a father of six, a singer, a teacher, a paratrooper, and a proud resident of Tzfat. You’ve seen the videos—now hear the story. In this powerful and emotional interview, Noam shares his remarkable journey: from serving in the IDF on October 7 (Simchat Torah) to traveling the world, inspiring Jewish communities with songs of faith, unity, and hope—fueled by a fire lit on the front lines. His story went viral after he sang at a bar mitzvah near the Lebanese border—while rockets flew overhead. But that moment was just the surface. Behind it lies a deeper story: one of raw loss, deep strength, and unshakable faith.

For Noam, music isn’t just a passion—it’s a lifeline. A way to grieve. To fight. To heal. It’s a weapon of hope and a vessel for Jewish resilience. Today, his mission has reached over 60 communities around the world—each one moved by his voice, his story, and his unbreakable spirit. This isn’t just a story about war. It’s a story about the strength of the Jewish spirit, the power of faith, and the unstoppable truth that Am Yisrael Chai. Watch now—and feel the power of a people that can’t be broken.

Senator Bernie Sanders has sent a stunning message to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. In a video posted on his YouTube channel he has blasted the Israeli Prime Minister. He said, "The Netanyahu government has killed more than 50,000 people and wounded over 112,000. They have destroyed virtually all of Gaza’s infrastructure. And on top of all that destruction, Netanyahu has ordered a total blockade: it has now been 31 days with absolutely NO humanitarian aid getting into Gaza. No food, no water, no medicine, no fuel for a month."

As Paramedic Rifaat Radwan lay dying, he recorded the slaughter of his colleagues, debunking the Israeli army's version of events. Rifaat Radwan was among 15 emergency workers killed by Israeli forces in Rafah, Gaza, on 23 March 2025. His final words were directed to his mother as he stated: “Mum, forgive me. This is the path I chose. I wanted to help people. Forgive me, mum. I swear, I only took this path to help people.” He had gone out with his crew to save the wounded. None would return.

SOURCE: https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/gaza-medic-killings-how-voice-beyond-grave-destroyed-israels-lie

New video evidence disputes Israeli army's account of medic killings—Footage shows rescue workers, with ambulance lights on, killed in barrage of Israeli gunfire. Members of the Palestinian Red Crescent and other emergency services carry bodies of fellow rescuers killed a week earlier by Israeli forces during a funeral procession at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 31 March 2025 (AFP) https://x.com/i/status/1908502500547711102

The Israeli army opened fire without warning, killing Radwan and 14 other emergency workers. Their bodies were later unearthed from a shallow grave, some with their hands or legs tied, apparently shot at close range. They were executed, still in uniform, holding their radios, gloves, and medical kits.

SOURCE: https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/new-video-evidence-disputes-israeli-armys-account-medic-killings

Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics mourn a colleague after an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza, on 4 January 2025 (Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

The graver Israel's atrocities in Gaza, the quieter the BBC grows—By Jonathan Cook Once again, the UK state broadcaster is missing in action - this time at the discovery of a mass grave of Palestinian emergency workers executed by Israel SOURCE: https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/graver-israels-atrocities-gaza-quieter-bbc-grows

Jewish Comedians Destroy Israel and Zionism [Hilarious]