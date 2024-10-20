https://www.bitchute.com/video/uMlL4jisgutk/?list=notifications&randomize=false

**************************************UNITED STATES NAVY************************************

*************************THE FEW—-THE PROUD—-THE MARINES—-*********************

The truth of psychopathic Jewish behavior. Footage BBC, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS... Won’t Show You! They are the GOD of this worlds (the devil) chosen people and they are doing what they are supposed to do. Destroying, murdering, burning, killing.

Source: Stophypocrisy: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TjEgyMrvDrkS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uMlL4jisgutk/?list=notifications&randomize=false