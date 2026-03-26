Everybody's picking a side right now — Iran or Israel. But before you wave a flag or post an opinion, ask yourself one question: how do both of these countries actually treat Black people? Because the answer might make you put both flags down.

The internet is flooded with takes. Pro-Iran. Pro-Israel. Everybody's got a team. But almost nobody is asking the question that should matter most to Black people watching this unfold — what would your life actually look like if you lived in either country right now?

Israel has a documented history with its Ethiopian Jewish population that rarely makes international headlines. Housing discrimination. Police brutality. Forced birth control allegations. A community that was airlifted to the "promised land" and then treated as second-class the moment they arrived. And that's not opinion — that's Israeli news archives.

Iran tells a different story but the ending sounds familiar. Afro-Iranians in the southern provinces have been invisible for generations. Economically neglected. Culturally erased. Represented nowhere in government or media despite being part of that land for centuries.

This video puts both countries under the same microscope and lets you decide for yourself. No team. No agenda. Just the truth about what it means to be Black in two nations the world is forcing you to choose between.

How does Israel treat Black people and Ethiopian Jews? How are Black people treated in Iran right now? What is life like for Afro-Iranians in southern Iran? Were Ethiopian Jews discriminated against after moving to Israel? Do Iran and Israel have racism against Black people? What should Black people know before picking a side in the Iran-Israel conflict? How are Black communities treated in the Middle East compared to the West?