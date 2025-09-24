ISRAEL OWNS THE USA INC CORPORATION...CONTROLS THE AMERICAN PROPAGANDA...
STEVE SCHMIDT PODCAST
Meaning In History
America: Israel's 8th Front
Whereas previously there were seven fronts in the war for Jewish Supremacy or Dominance in the Middle East, Netanyahu has taken to proclaiming an 8th Front. That would be America, because America is the media capital of the world. First a bit of background…
Read more
a day ago · 17 likes · 24 comments · Mark Wauck
The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The fascists make it perfectly clear who they are
Donald Trump is a corrupt disgrace and a blathering fool. He is a man of malice and menace, filled with hate and vengeance. He is the living rebuttal to American exceptionalism. He is a symbol of national rot and decay. He is a toxic clown, a blathering imbecile, and the undisputed leader of America’s fascist political party that is seeking to strip lib…
Read more
21 hours ago · 564 likes · 62 comments · Steve Schmidt
The Warning with Steve Schmidt
Trump’s circle of decay
While Trump is mentally unfit to lead America, the loyalist goons around him aren't any better. I react to the latest claims from RFK Jr. and Tom Homan, and warn of a growing decay in America…
Listen now
16 hours ago · 256 likes · 24 comments · Steve Schmidt
The Warning with Steve Schmidt
When mourning becomes propaganda
While the country still mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk, Trump has taken every opportunity to use his death to gain more power. I react to Trump's speech at Charlie Kirk's funeral, and urge Americans not to remain silent…
Listen now
2 days ago · 284 likes · 26 comments · Steve Schmidt
The Warning with Steve Schmidt
First Amendment silenced
Ever since the murder of Charlie Kirk, the people in charge of America's media have failed to stand up for free speech. I look at the fallout from ABC's decision with Jimmy Kimmel, and how propaganda is turning MAGA supporters violent…
Listen now
5 days ago · 264 likes · 32 comments · Steve Schmidt