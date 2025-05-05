https://rumble.com/v6sut93-bill-maher-is-the-only-comedian-who-can-talk-about-israel-douglas-murray.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20Jimmy%20Dore%20Show

https://rumble.com/v6sutbf-u.s.-support-for-israel-will-collapse-tim-pool.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20Jimmy%20Dore%20Show

https://1a-1791.com/video/fww1/c5/s8/1/l/0/Z/G/l0ZGy.0kob-small-ISRAEL-ON-FIRE-You-Wont-Bel.jpg

Norman Finkelstein — a Jewish scholar and the son of Holocaust survivors — has made headlines with his bold declaration: “Israelis have only one right — to pack up their bags and leave Palestine.” This video explores his explosive statement, the historical context behind it, and why his voice is shaking global discourse. Finkelstein, known for decades of academic work and advocacy, doesn’t speak out of hate — he speaks out of truth.

From the ethnic cleansing of 1948 to the current military occupation, he exposes the moral hypocrisy of Western powers and challenges the very foundation of Israel's existence in Palestine. This isn’t just a statement — it’s a call to conscience. Watch till the end to understand why more Jewish voices are rising and saying: "Not in our name." If justice matters, this is a truth you cannot ignore.