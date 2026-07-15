ISRAEL HAS NO RIGHT TO EXIST...IT IS GENUINELY A SATANIC-DRIVEN GENOCIDAL STATE...
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Palestine Deep Dive
The Furnace of Gaza’s Tent Camps
By Rida Thabet…
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2 days ago · 32 likes · 1 comment
Tracy Treloar
The Satanic Life Of Israel's Top Senator | Lindsey Graham - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CkvmX28PVUY&t=11s&pp=2AELkAIB0gcJCWQCo7VqN5tD
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2 days ago · 1 like · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
Abortion, Every Day
Lindsey Graham's Cruel Legacy
Click to skip ahead: Lindsey, Mitch & Steve: This Week in Shitty Men; Abortion is Officially on Idaho’s November Ballot; In the States: Missouri, South Carolina, Ohio, New Hampshire & More; New Campaign Pressures Women to Carry Doomed Pregnancies; CNBC…
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2 days ago · 156 likes · 11 comments · Jessica Valenti
Ava’s Substack
DARK RITES Jewish Ritual Murder
The video was produced by TruthNukeMedia and Karl of karlradl14.substack.com. You can the video here: https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/DARK-RITES-Jewish-Ritual-Murder-truthnukemedia:9Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
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17 hours ago · 8 likes · 2 comments · Ava Wolfe
Tee Ashby
Dr. Marandi DESTROYS Warmonger "Journalist" On Live Television
Dr. Mohammad Marandi humiliates Piers Morgan and Australian "journalist" Sarah Ferguson. He also analyzes Western legacy media's cowardice and dishonesty, debunks the laughable claim that the funeral processions in Iran were "astroturfed" and reacts to racist maniacs Emily Schrader and Laura Loomer…
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10 hours ago · 6 likes · 2 comments · Tee Ashby