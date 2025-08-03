Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterISRAEL GENOCIDING GAZA HUMANITY...STAND UP FOR GAZA AMERICA...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreISRAEL GENOCIDING GAZA HUMANITY...STAND UP FOR GAZA AMERICA...BOYCOTT ALL THESE MURDEROUS 'GENOCIDE HAPPY' CORPORATIONSAlicia Lutz-RolowAug 03, 20252Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterISRAEL GENOCIDING GAZA HUMANITY...STAND UP FOR GAZA AMERICA...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15ShareTHAT WOULD BE ISRAEL WHO YOU CAN’T CRITICIZE…WHO RULES AMERICA…2Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterISRAEL GENOCIDING GAZA HUMANITY...STAND UP FOR GAZA AMERICA...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15Share
Gaza is not under genocide by Israel. Utter foolishness to believe this. The legacy news media hates Israel and the Jews. They always have. The so called United Nations condemns everything Israel does. It's no surprise that antisemitism is on the rise all over the world. God said so in Zechariah 12.
Israel and the Jewish people are still God's Chosen people. He promised an everlasting covenant that has not expired because it's everlasting.
Don't get on board with the idea that The Church has somehow replaced Israel. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Church is grafted into the original vine which is Israel and the Jewish people.
Israel will become the focus of God during the 7 year Tribulation where he will fulfill his covenant with them.
I pray the truth can open the eyes of those who walk in darkness. It is the terrorists that are starving the Gazan people and making peace impossible. Their hearts are aligned with Satan the minister of death and the accuser of the brethren.
Enough is enough. Get on the right side of this tragedy!