Tulsi Gabbard was a fully willing dumbass accomplice for Zionist Israel, and @realDonaldTrump just threw her under bus as she was pulling Zionist c**k out of her mouth.—Karma Tulsi!

Here’s @FoxNews and Satan aka Netanyahu confirming what I’ve shared from day one: Trump and Netanyahu were indeed collaborating fully in starting War on Iran.

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai

http://ShatterTheSwarm.com

********************************THE RULE OF IDIOTS***********************************

This article is read by Eunice Wong, a Juilliard-trained actor, featured on Audible's list of Best Women Narrators. Her work is on the annual Best Audiobooks lists of the New York Times, Audible, Audio File, & Library Journal. www.eunicewong.actor

Text originally published May 26, 2025

The genocide is almost complete. When it is concluded, it will not only have decimated the Palestinians but will have exposed the moral bankruptcy of Western civilization.

Miral Askar

The Forgotten Scandal: How Israel Stole Thousands of Children

A buried chapter in Israel’s early years — where missing babies, sealed records, and silenced families still haunt the present.