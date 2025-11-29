The connection between Israel and President John F. Kennedy’s administration laid the foundations of the modern U.S.-Israeli alliance, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy toward Israel. Key aspects of this relationship included the first major U.S. arms sale to Israel, strong political support for the Jewish state, and a tense, high-stakes confrontation over Israel’s nuclear program.

Foundations of the Alliance

Arms Sales: Kennedy was the first American president to sell a major weapon system, the Hawk anti-aircraft missile, to Israel in 1962. This decision broke from the arms embargo policies of previous administrations (Truman and Eisenhower) and was a pivotal moment in establishing U.S. security ties with Israel.

“Special Relationship” Concept: Kennedy was the first to use the phrase “special relationship” to describe ties between the U.S. and Israel, framing the protection of Israel as a moral and national commitment.

Political Support: As a senator and president, Kennedy was a strong public supporter of Israel, often speaking at Jewish American events and emphasizing the U.S. commitment to Israel’s survival and security.

Confrontation Over Dimona Nuclear Facility

A central and more contentious issue was the Kennedy administration’s concern over Israel’s nuclear program at the Dimona reactor facility.