ISRAEL CONNECTION WITH JFK DEATH...
The connection between Israel and President John F. Kennedy’s administration laid the foundations of the modern U.S.-Israeli alliance, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy toward Israel. Key aspects of this relationship included the first major U.S. arms sale to Israel, strong political support for the Jewish state, and a tense, high-stakes confrontation over Israel’s nuclear program.
Foundations of the Alliance
Arms Sales: Kennedy was the first American president to sell a major weapon system, the Hawk anti-aircraft missile, to Israel in 1962. This decision broke from the arms embargo policies of previous administrations (Truman and Eisenhower) and was a pivotal moment in establishing U.S. security ties with Israel.
“Special Relationship” Concept: Kennedy was the first to use the phrase “special relationship” to describe ties between the U.S. and Israel, framing the protection of Israel as a moral and national commitment.
Political Support: As a senator and president, Kennedy was a strong public supporter of Israel, often speaking at Jewish American events and emphasizing the U.S. commitment to Israel’s survival and security.
Confrontation Over Dimona Nuclear Facility
A central and more contentious issue was the Kennedy administration’s concern over Israel’s nuclear program at the Dimona reactor facility.
Non-Proliferation Concern: Kennedy viewed nuclear proliferation as a “private nightmare” and was deeply concerned that an Israeli nuclear bomb would destabilize the Middle East.
Pressure for Inspections: He engaged in a high-stakes exchange of letters with Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and his successor, Levi Eshkol, demanding that U.S. scientists be allowed regular, unfettered access to inspect the Dimona facility.
Israeli Deception: Israeli leaders initially denied that the facility was for military purposes, claiming it was for peaceful applications like desalination. They made the reactor operational in mid-1963, a fact they concealed from U.S. inspectors who began annual, less stringent visits after Kennedy’s death.
The timing of this intense pressure, culminating in a virtual ultimatum from Kennedy just before Ben-Gurion’s sudden resignation in June 1963, has fueled various unsubstantiated conspiracy theories suggesting a link between Israel or its intelligence services and Kennedy’s assassination.