Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
7h

Not the Jew gold, surely?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
7h

UK scientists to launch outdoor geoengineering experiments

The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com › environment › apr › uk...

22 Apr 2025 — Most geoengineering proposals aim to block sunlight reaching the Earth's surface, for example by launching clouds of reflective particles into ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture