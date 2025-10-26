ISRAEL & USA INC. WORKING TOGETHER TO BLOCK OUT THE SUN...STARDUST SOLUTIONS
GEEOENGINEERING DEPOPULATION BULLSHIT
Israeli-U.S. geoengineering company Stardust Solutions has announced a $60 million fundraising round for its efforts to block the sun by spraying particles into the atmosphere.
Stardust says they have created a powder that they promise “wouldn’t accumulate in humans or ecosystems, and can’t harm the ozone layer or create acid rain like the sulfur-rich particles from volcanoes.”
But it refuses to disclose what the particles are actually made of, rendering those promises meaningless without transparency, independent verification, or the public’s informed consent.
Not the Jew gold, surely?
