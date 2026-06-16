Wajeeh Lion

Israel does not agree with the United States' Memorandum of Understanding regarding Iran.

The newly announced US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) brokered by the Trump administration has triggered a unilateral rejection from the Israeli political and defense establishment. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically distanced Jerusalem from the Geneva parameters on June 15, specifically dismantling Tehran's assertion that the agreement enforces a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Establishing that Israel is not a party to the deal, Netanyahu affirmed that military operations designed to deny Iran nuclear capabilities will proceed regardless of the Washington framework, noting that a joint US-Israeli campaign in February already narrowly averted "nuclear annihilation…