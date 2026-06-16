ISRAEL & THE USA INC ARE SATAN'S NUMBER 1 TERRORIST NATIONS. OBLITERATION= THE ONLY REMEDY FOR ISRAEL. USA INC. TAKE DOWN = THE ONLY REMEDY FOR AMERICA...
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Wajeeh Lion
Israel does not agree with the United States' Memorandum of Understanding regarding Iran.
The newly announced US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) brokered by the Trump administration has triggered a unilateral rejection from the Israeli political and defense establishment. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically distanced Jerusalem from the Geneva parameters on June 15, specifically dismantling Tehran's assertion that the agreement enforces a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Establishing that Israel is not a party to the deal, Netanyahu affirmed that military operations designed to deny Iran nuclear capabilities will proceed regardless of the Washington framework, noting that a joint US-Israeli campaign in February already narrowly averted "nuclear annihilation…
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an hour ago · 25 likes · 2 comments · Wajeeh Lion
Prof Robert Pape
The Iran War Sends a Clear Message to America’s Allies: Prepare to Defend Yourselves
The Deal (Almost) No One is Celebrating…
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an hour ago · 8 likes · Prof Robert Pape
Tracy Treloar
WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THESE PEOPLE - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sOJZ17BDjoU
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40 minutes ago · Tracy Treloar
The Bulwark
Trump Is Stalled Out
Would you be shocked to learn that Donald Trump’s months of claims that the White House ballroom would go up with zero taxpayer spending were a total lie? And we don’t just mean the $1 billion in “security improvements” for the project they tried (and failed) to get in the latest spending bill. The…
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37 minutes ago · 40 likes · 1 comment · William Kristol, Andrew Egger, and Jim Swift