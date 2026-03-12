Israel & The USA INC. Are Pushing Gulf States Into Attacking Iran.
EPSTEIN - TRUMP FILES...KEEP POSTING THEM
Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)
Operation Epic Fury-->Operation Epstein Fury. But according to Iran's Foreign Minister Aragchi, it is now to be termed Operation Epic Mistake
https://www.scmp.com/opinion/world-opinion/article/3345081/attack-iran-normalises-global-descent-law-jungle…
Dean Blundell
VIDEO: Trump Ordered the Strike. He Lied About the Strike. Now His Own Military Says He Murdered 175 Iranian School Children In Cold Blood. Donald Trump Is a War Criminal.
March 11, 2026…
Palestine Will Be Free
Israel and the US are pushing Gulf states into attacking Iran. Will they take the bait?
Last week, Tucker Carlson made a claim that Saudi and Qatari authorities arrested Mossad agents planning attacks in their countries. He also insinuated that the raging fires at an Aramco refinery in Ras Tanoura in eastern Saudi Arabia were a likely Israeli false flag attack, since such an event serves their interests to a tee…
