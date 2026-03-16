ISN'T IT WAY PAST TIME AMERICANS STOP BEING GULLIBLE & STUPID?
Operation Northwoods—A 1962 proposed U.S. Department of Defense false flag plan to stage terrorist acts—including hijackings, bombings, and ship sinkings—blaming them on Cuba to justify a military invasion. Authorized by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the plan was rejected by President John F. Kennedy.
Key details of the proposal included:
Fabricated Attacks: The plan suggested creating fake incidents, such as shooting down a passenger plane, sinking a U.S. ship, or orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities, to make it appear as if Cuba was attacking the U.S..
Goal: The ultimate objective was to gain public support for a war to overthrow Fidel Castro’s communist government in Cuba
The plan was never implemented, as President Kennedy denied approval.
Discovery: The proposals remained secret until discovered in the mid-1990s during a review of records related to the John F. Kennedy assassination.