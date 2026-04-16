The 2014 Bundy Ranch Standoff was an ARMED confrontation between American Patriots & Supporters of cattle rancher Cliven Bundy and TYRANNICAL Unconsdtitutional Standing Army calling themselves ‘law enforcement’… following a 21-year legal dispute in which the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) obtained court orders directing Bundy to pay over $1 million in withheld grazing fees for Bundy's use of federally owned land adjacent to Bundy's ranch in southeastern Nevada. The tyrannical BLM pointed their guns at us and We the People pointed ours right back at them…

WE MADE THEM BACK THE FUK UP & STAND DOWN THAT DAY!