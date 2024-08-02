This is A Very Powerful Video…I could not have responded better myself than the blogger’s statement below:

"This is not a time to hide in your usual excuse of “what can one person do?” A large number of “one persons” can accomplish a great deal. Becoming “cannon fodder” is not the solution. It is required of you to become a much more subtle influence. Learn one truth now. Subtle energy is powerful and the most powerful energy is subtle. Simply change the focus of your thoughts. —-Observerx10