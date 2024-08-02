Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
Aug 2

It starts with the INDIVIDUAL. All great philosophers and mystics knew this.

Jesus Christ knew this.

God and change is WITHIN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alicia Lutz-Rolow and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture