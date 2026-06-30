IS THERE ANYONE OUT THERE STILL THINKING WE ARE NOT SURROUNDED BY THE DEMONS SATAN CONTROLS?
STAY ON THOSE FILES
Three Afghan men guilty of grooming and raping girl
Old Colwyn Man jailed for multiple sex offences
Bangladeshi man who raped girl, 12, and groomed nine-year-old lacked ‘English moral values’ and had dangerous attitude towards young girls because of his ‘culture’
Asylum seeker who posed as child to enter UK groped schoolgirl
Sexual predator jailed after violent attack on man – Berkshire
Man jailed for stranger sexual assault in Launceston
Man followed female student through Sheffield city centre into subway before sex attack
Man charged with rape and murder after girl’s death
Man jailed for knifepoint rape in Brighton
Former British Airways pilot jailed for raping child he groomed online
And the demons are you women Alicia.
Yes we are under Satan Control and it is you !