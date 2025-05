Normal Island News

47% of Israelis want to kill all Palestinians, but if you say "free Palestine", you're a Nazi

All of the smartest people, such as Bernie Sanders and Bono, have pointed out the Gaza genocide is actually “Netanyahu’s war”. The moderate position is to blame one man because it’s unfair to hold Israelis responsible for the lunatics they voted for, even though 91% of them support the invasion. Fortunately, we have more data to demonstrate how unreason…