IS PFIZER STILL AT IT? DOES A BEAR SHIT IN THE WOODS? IS THE POPE A PEDOPHILE?
Theo’s Newsletter
BREAKING: “Big Win: Court Rules Pfizer Can Be Sued for DECEPTION”
an hour ago · 1 like · Theo Burden
The friendly Viking
They don't hide it do they? I cant believe people have never noticed this... nor have ever clued into to what they are pushing as a whole..
They don't hide it do they…
5 hours ago · 14 likes · 4 comments · the friendly viking
Our Greater Destiny Blog
Wickedness masquerading as necessity
Disclaimer…
8 hours ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Doreen
JonFleetwood.com
Pandemic Profiteer Moderna Opens 290,000 Sq Ft U.K. Facility After U.S. Gives Company $590 Million for Bird Flu mRNA Vaccine Development
Pandemic-zealous vaccine manufacturer Moderna’s new U.K. site in Harwell, Oxfordshire, the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC), is now fully operational, according to a BBC report…
15 hours ago · 48 likes · 17 comments · Jon Fleetwood
Wood House 76
"Nobody wants to talk about this"
Jeremiah Hosea hosted me in a “Stop the Shots” Space on X last night to discuss the New York City death event…
16 hours ago · 49 likes · 4 comments · Jessica Hockett