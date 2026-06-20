The Blue Report

SHOCKING: John Cusack roasts Trump’s Versailles humiliation – “Trump is CLUELESS as to what he just did.”

John Cusack, a famous Hollywood actor, perfectly captured the harsh and rude way Macron treated Donald Trump by inviting him to Versailles to sign a peace deal with Iran.Cusack was confident that Trump didn’t realize the big meaning behind holding the ceremony in the same palace where Germany had to sign a very shameful surrender after World War I…