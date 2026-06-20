IS IT TIME YET FOR AMERICANS TO BE ABLE TO STOP BEING USA INC PLAYED? WTFU ALREADY....BACK..MAYBE THEN WE CAN GET OUR UNMATRIX LIVES BACK...
Le Substack de Bing
Dumbfuck Inc. Part One
Pace, bambini, Unka Bing is trying a new way of ranting, a zen-like fusion of reality and hate. You’ll see. It’s the new future…
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2 days ago · 3 likes · Bing Tashkent
AUTHOR KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
THE BULLWARK every time you think the story gets crazier
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3 days ago · 33 likes · 1 comment · KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
Nicola’s Substack
NEVER HAVE SO MANY BEEN "WATCHED" BY SO FEW
HAPPY WEEKEND SUBSTACKERS…
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3 days ago · 16 likes · 5 comments · Nicola Charles
Drew Ponder
🖕 F Them All
📢 #Israel @netanyahu @LauraLoomer @benshapiro @itamarbengvir @marklevinshow…
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2 days ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Drew Ponder
The Blue Report
SHOCKING: John Cusack roasts Trump’s Versailles humiliation – “Trump is CLUELESS as to what he just did.”
John Cusack, a famous Hollywood actor, perfectly captured the harsh and rude way Macron treated Donald Trump by inviting him to Versailles to sign a peace deal with Iran.Cusack was confident that Trump didn’t realize the big meaning behind holding the ceremony in the same palace where Germany had to sign a very shameful surrender after World War I…
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2 days ago · 33 likes · 3 comments · The Blue Report