IS IS ALL OUT OF OUR CONTROL AT THIS POINT? DID WE WAIT TOO LONG TO FINALLY GET IT?
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The Grayzone
Leaks show Paul Mason secretly advised UK Chancellor John Healey to escalate Ukraine war
Leaks reveal failed journalist Paul Mason secretly advised ex-Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his Defence Secretary and now-Chancellor John Healey, and top aides on important security matters…
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17 hours ago · 42 likes · The Grayzone and Kit Klarenberg
PoliticusUSA
Trump's UN Ambassador Falls Apart When Asked About The Military Running Out Of Weapons
There are reports that the Trump administration can’t launch a larger attack on Iran because military stockpiles have been depleted…
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19 hours ago · 61 likes · 8 comments · Jason Easley