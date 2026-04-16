'IRAN WAR: STRAIGHT OUT OF HORMUTZ' OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER...

The world stands on the brink…

In a time of rising tensions and global uncertainty, IRAN WAR: Straight Of Hormuz brings you a high-stakes cinematic experience like never before.

As conflict ignites in one of the world’s most strategic regions, powerful leaders, military forces, and hidden agendas collide in a battle that could change everything.

🔥 Explosions. Strategy. Power. Survival.

This is not just a war… this is a global turning point.

Iranian state-linked media (IRIB) and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have released a viral AI-generated propaganda video titled "One Vengeance for All".