'IRAN WAR: STRAIGHT OUT OF HORMUTZ' OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER...
HYSTERICAL...LMAO
The world stands on the brink…
In a time of rising tensions and global uncertainty, IRAN WAR: Straight Of Hormuz brings you a high-stakes cinematic experience like never before.
As conflict ignites in one of the world’s most strategic regions, powerful leaders, military forces, and hidden agendas collide in a battle that could change everything.
🔥 Explosions. Strategy. Power. Survival.
This is not just a war… this is a global turning point.
Iranian state-linked media (IRIB) and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have released a viral AI-generated propaganda video titled "One Vengeance for All".
The clip is being characterized as a psychological warfare tool aimed at the United States and Israel amidst the ongoing regional conflict.
'IRAN WAR: STRAIGHT OUT OF HORMUTZ' OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER...
HYSTERICAL...LMAO
https://alicialutzrolow.substack.com/p/iran-war-straight-out-of-hormutz
3:21 must see 3 minute video
Alicia's Newsletter Alicia Lutz SubStack 2026.04.16 Thu
https://alicialutzrolow.substack.com/
Stupid shit