IRAN WALKS OUT OF THE ISRAEL/USA INC CORPORATION DOG & PONY SHOW...
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Hawk
The Psychology of Billionaires: Why More Is Never Enough
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6 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Hawk
Kenny Carmody
The Psychology of the Resisters: What the Obedience Experiments Never Told Us
“Every crisis reveals something about human nature. The pandemic revealed something most of us were not prepared to see, about compliance, about conscience, and about the small minority who refused…
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17 days ago · 621 likes · 325 comments · Kenny Carmody
JD Rucker
Iran Walks Out for Kabuki Theater as the Peace Deal Stands on Shaky Ground
The setting was the Bürgenstock resort above Lake Lucerne, where the United States, Pakistan, and Qatar gathered for a quadrilateral meeting meant to advance the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed last week between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Vice President JD Vance led the American delegation alongside speci…
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6 hours ago · 39 likes · 49 comments · JD Rucker