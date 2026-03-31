IRAN IS NOT OUR ENEMY...THE USA INC. PRIVATE-FOR-PROFIT...ISRAEL OWNED & CONTROLLED CORPORATION IS...
STAY ON THE FILES...ITS FREAKING THEM OUT...
Dr. Ben Tapper is one of the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ according to the tyrants at the “Center for Countering Digital Hate’. Now keep in mind, these people also hate Jesus Christ and want to criminalize the mention of His name too. Dr. Tapper and I discuss the war against truth and the broken promises and betrayals of Trump against his MaGa and MAHA supporters. Thanks for tuning in.