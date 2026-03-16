IRAN IS NOT OUR ENEMY...THE PRIVATE FOR PROFIT-ISRAEL OWNED & CONTROLLED USA INCORPORATED IS...EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...STAY ON THEMAlicia LutzMar 16, 2026424Share424Share
Some radical extreme Muslim state that chants "Death to America" is not "our enemy" ! Really ? So you are all for "Death to America" ? So what level of Treason are you up to anyway ?
The Leaders Are Enemies and Tyrants.
The Persian People are not.
The USA leaders are bought and paid for puppets.
The Population is 75% led by nose and brainwashed.