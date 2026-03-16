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NAHLS's avatar
NAHLS
12m

Some radical extreme Muslim state that chants "Death to America" is not "our enemy" ! Really ? So you are all for "Death to America" ? So what level of Treason are you up to anyway ?

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
4h

The Leaders Are Enemies and Tyrants.

The Persian People are not.

The USA leaders are bought and paid for puppets.

The Population is 75% led by nose and brainwashed.

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