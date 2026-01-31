Translation: Apollodorus

I recently engaged in a Twitter conversation with a user who was absolutely convinced of the power of vaccination to end “viral” diseases. This individual believed that smallpox had been successfully eradicated from the face of the Earth by injecting toxins directly into the bloodstream and that defeating polio was within reach through the same methods.

It made no difference to this individual that the evidence supporting the belief that vaccines were leading to the reduction, and in some cases the “elimination,” of a particular disease was completely bogus. No matter how hard I tried to pull back the curtain to expose the magic tricks that had successfully led to hard-core indoctrination, this individual resisted and fought feverishly to maintain the illusion. The cognitive dissonance was unfortunately too strong to overcome.

While I may not have been able to reach that one person, I never let a good opportunity to help others pass me by. During the discussion, I was reminded of previous research I had done on the tricks used with the polio and smallpox vaccines to make them appear successful. While the official narrative was that the vaccines prevented the transmission of invisible “viruses,” which eliminated the associated diseases, there were more obvious reasons for the apparent reduction in cases.

Feeling like I had barely scratched the surface of this topic before, I felt compelled to dig a little deeper during this discussion in order to present the information as faithfully and accurately as possible. I am compiling this information here in the hope that this article can be used in the future to help catechists break free from this spell of the vaccine to which they are currently enslaved.