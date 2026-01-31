"IOLOGY" FILE: The Magic Bay Now you see it... now you don't...
January 20, 2023 | Mike Stone | Read it here
I recently engaged in a Twitter conversation with a user who was absolutely convinced of the power of vaccination to end “viral” diseases. This individual believed that smallpox had been successfully eradicated from the face of the Earth by injecting toxins directly into the bloodstream and that defeating polio was within reach through the same methods.
It made no difference to this individual that the evidence supporting the belief that vaccines were leading to the reduction, and in some cases the “elimination,” of a particular disease was completely bogus. No matter how hard I tried to pull back the curtain to expose the magic tricks that had successfully led to hard-core indoctrination, this individual resisted and fought feverishly to maintain the illusion. The cognitive dissonance was unfortunately too strong to overcome.
While I may not have been able to reach that one person, I never let a good opportunity to help others pass me by. During the discussion, I was reminded of previous research I had done on the tricks used with the polio and smallpox vaccines to make them appear successful. While the official narrative was that the vaccines prevented the transmission of invisible “viruses,” which eliminated the associated diseases, there were more obvious reasons for the apparent reduction in cases.
Feeling like I had barely scratched the surface of this topic before, I felt compelled to dig a little deeper during this discussion in order to present the information as faithfully and accurately as possible. I am compiling this information here in the hope that this article can be used in the future to help catechists break free from this spell of the vaccine to which they are currently enslaved.
“The reduction in infectious diseases in developed countries had nothing to do with vaccinations, but with the reduction of poverty and hunger.” - Dr. Buchwald, MD
While we are regularly bombarded with stories promoting the magical abilities of these unnatural injections to stop disease, when one examines the statistics that have been compiled over the years, a completely different picture emerges. For example, the charts below are from Greg Beattie’s book “ Vaccination A Parent’s Dilemma .” The charts were created from official death figures recorded in the Official Year Books of the Commonwealth of Australia.
It is clear that many of the diseases for which people are usually vaccinated declined dramatically before any vaccine was introduced. In fact, both typhoid fever and scarlet fever declined without any vaccine at all. The same trends were seen in other countries such as the US and England. The improvement in these diseases was not due to vaccines, but instead was the direct result of better sanitation and waste disposal, as well as easier access to fresh food and clean water.
There is no reason to give any vaccine credit for the sharp decline in diseases that were already in sharp decline before their introduction. For more information on these sharp declines, see this excellent article on Whale.to.
“VIOLOGY” FILE: Reduction of Diseases Before the Introduction of Immunization (Vaccination)
"VIOLOGY" FILE: Reduction of Diseases Before the Introduction of Immunization (Vaccination)

Translation: Apollodoros, October 21, 2011 | Dr. Raymond Obomsawin, Ph.D. | Read it here.